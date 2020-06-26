Here are the Leinster and Munster senior hurling draws for 2020 championship

LEINSTER KINGPINS WEXFORD will face Galway at the semi-final stage this year while Limerick will open their Munster defence with a quarter-final against Clare.
The draws were made this evening on RTÉ News with the round-robin format being removed in the provinces this year as they revert to a provincial knockout system.
Limerick must meet Clare in a quarter-final and the winners will face All-Ireland champions Tipperary the following weekend. Cork meet Waterford in the other semi-final.
In Leinster it is a repeat of the 2017 provincial final as Wexford take on Galway. Kilkenny received a bye to the semi-final where they will meet the winners of Laois and Dublin, a repeat of last summer’s qualifier when Eddie Brennan’s side claimed a memorable victory.
The draw for the Leinster football semi-finals were also made this evening.
Here are the draws in full:
Munster SFC
Quarter-final
(24/25 October)
Limerick v Clare
Semi-finals
(31 October/1 November)
Cork v Waterford
Tipperary v Limerick/Clare
Final
14/15 November
Leinster SHC
Quarter-final
(24/25 October)
Laois v Dublin
Semi-finals
(31 October/1 November)
Galway v Wexford
Kilkenny v Laois/Dublin
Final
14/15 November
Leinster SFC
Semi-finals
Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare
Longford/Louth/Laois v Westmeath/Dublin
