Friday 26 June, 2020
Here are the Leinster and Munster senior hurling draws for 2020 championship

The draws were made this evening on RTÉ News.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 26 Jun 2020, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,279 Views 22 Comments
LEINSTER KINGPINS WEXFORD will face Galway at the semi-final stage this year while Limerick will open their Munster defence with a quarter-final against Clare.

pjimage Wexford and Limerick are the reigning provincial hurling champions.

The draws were made this evening on RTÉ News with the round-robin format being removed in the provinces this year as they revert to a provincial knockout system.

Limerick must meet Clare in a quarter-final and the winners will face All-Ireland champions Tipperary the following weekend. Cork meet Waterford in the other semi-final.

In Leinster it is a repeat of the 2017 provincial final as Wexford take on Galway. Kilkenny received a bye to the semi-final where they will meet the winners of Laois and Dublin, a repeat of last summer’s qualifier when Eddie Brennan’s side claimed a memorable victory.

The draw for the Leinster football semi-finals were also made this evening.

Here are the draws in full:

Munster SFC

Quarter-final
(24/25 October)

Limerick v Clare 

Semi-finals
(31 October/1 November)

Cork v Waterford
Tipperary v Limerick/Clare

Final

14/15 November

Leinster SHC

Quarter-final
(24/25 October)

Laois v Dublin

Semi-finals
(31 October/1 November)

Galway v Wexford
Kilkenny v Laois/Dublin

Final

14/15 November

Leinster SFC

Semi-finals

Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare
Longford/Louth/Laois v Westmeath/Dublin

