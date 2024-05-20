Explainer: The permutations in the Munster and Leinster championships this weekend

BUCKLE UP FOR another head-melting list of scenarios that could happen this weekend and leave us with finalists for the Leinster and Munster hurling deciders, along with those who go through to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals to meet the Joe McDonagh finalists.

Leinster

Kilkenny sit top on six points, two wins and two draws. Just behind them in a chasing pack are Wexford, Dublin and Galway on five points. Antrim have two and Carlow have just that draw against Kilkenny – as notable as it was – to show for their exertions.

Every game this Sunday is vital for each team. If Antrim can avoid defeat to Carlow, then they remain in Liam MacCarthy hurling next season. A Carlow win sees them stay up and Antrim go down to Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kilkenny beat Wexford, and they are in the final.

Derek Lyng, Kilkenny manager. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Who joins them depends on what happens in Pearse Stadium where Dublin travel to play Galway. A win for either would bring them to the Leinster final.

A Kilkenny draw, and a draw in Galway would leave Wexford, Dublin and Galway level on six points, with Galway having the lowest score difference and being knocked out.

If Wexford win, the winner between Dublin and Galway makes up the Leinster final pairing. The loser in Galway goes out with Kilkenny one point better off.

Munster

In this order of superior score difference; Limerick, Cork and Clare are all on four points, with the Rebels forced to sweat it out and shuffle uncomfortably in their seats with their four regulation games played.

Cork manager Pat Ryan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford sit on three points and are a going concern, while Tipperary are playing for nothing but pride this Sunday.

Limerick are hosting Waterford, and Tipperary have Clare coming to town.

Let’s start with the five in a row hunters. They are one point to the good on scoring difference over Cork so anything other than a defeat and they are in the Munster final.

A Waterford win brings them to the final. If Clare win, then Clare join them in the final and then it would leave Limerick and Cork level on four points each, with Cork having won the head-to-head.

A Limerick and Waterford draw and a Clare win would put Limerick and Clare in the final, while also knocking Cork out with Waterford having won that head-to-head and advancing to the preliminary quarter-final.

Limerick and Tipperary wins leaves Limerick and Cork in the final with Clare going through in third.

Should Limerick and Waterford draw and Clare and Tipp draw, it’s Limerick and Clare in the final with Waterford then squeezing Cork out of third place with scoring difference.