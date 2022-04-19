Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 19 April 2022
Wexford hold off Laois in Leinster U20 tie, Clare and Limerick claim Munster minor wins

Underage age provincial hurling action took place tonight.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 9:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,527 Views 1 Comment
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

Results

Leinster U20 hurling championship quarter-final

  • Wexford 0-17 Laois 0-16

Munster minor hurling championship 

Group 1 Round 3

  • Clare 1-22 Waterford 1-8

Group 2 Round 3

  • Limerick 5-24 Kerry 0-4

*****

WEXFORD PROGRESSED AFTER A huge test from Laois in the Leinster U20 hurling championship tonight in Portlaoise.

The side managed by Keith Rossiter held on for the win by the narrowest of margins as Laois struck the last two points of the game in injury-time but couldn’t find a point to level the quarter-final tie.

The 0-17 to 0-16 success means Wexford progress to a semi-final meeting with Dublin on 2 May, while Laois bow out of the competition.

Cian Byrne hit 0-7 for the winners and Cory Byrne-Dunbar chipped in with 0-4 for a Wexford team, who were unable to field Oisin Pepper after he featured for the senior team last Saturday.

Dan Delaney (0-7) and Cillian Dunne (0-3) pointed the way for a Laois team that were ahead 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time. Wexford enjoyed a productive third quarter to be ahead 0-13 to 0-10 by the 44th minute and they managed to prevail from there.

cian-doyle-with-shaun-fitzpatrick Wexford's Cian Doyle with Shaun Fitzpatrick of Laois. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

In Munster minor hurling action tonight, there were wins for Clare and Limerick as the round-robin stages concluded.

Clare had 14 points to spare over Waterford at Cusack Park in Ennis as they won 1-22 to 1-8 in Group 1. Cian Neylon scored 1-5 for the winners and Oisin Whelan hit 0-7, while Conor Tobin raised the green flag for Waterford.

Limerick cruised to success in Kilmallock by 5-24 to 0-4 against Kerry in Group 2. Darren Collopy scored two goals for Limerick as they bounced back from last week’s loss to Cork, while Mark Field, Tadgh Hourigan and Fintan Fitzgerald also hit the net.

The system in Munster means all four teams progress to the quarter-finals with Cork and Tipperary having already booked the semi-final places.

Tonight’s games determined the pairings for the quarter-finals on Tuesday 26 April with Clare set to enjoy home advantage against Kerry, while Limerick will host Waterford.

More to follow…

