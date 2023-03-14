Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Joe McCarthy.
# dotted line
Leinster confirm new contracts for three players
Scott Penny, Cormac Foley and Joe McCarthy sign deals.
1.5k
0
22 minutes ago

LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED new contracts for three players: Scott Penny, Cormac Foley and Joe McCarthy.  

Penny, the back-row forward, has played 52 times for Leinster and scored 135 points since making his debut in 2018. The 23-year old can play at either openside flanker or number eight. He joined the Leinster academy from his school, St Michael’s, in 2018.  

Foley, the 23-year-old scrum-half and former Ireland U20 international, signed his first professional contract last year and is a graduate of the Leinster academy.  

Second-row forward McCarthy, 21, has already been capped by Ireland, against Australia in November.

“He’s good Joe, he brings a lot of power to the team,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said ahead of  McCarthy’s first appearance in the Champions Cup, against Racing in January. 

He added: “Set piece power, but just in terms of his carry, his clean out, his stopping power in the tackle as well. He’s a young player. Young players when they come into the team, it’s not going to be perfect for them. 

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“He’s had a great rise in the game quite quickly, Joe. He’s another one in terms of his attitude is excellent. He just goes about his work and he’s very, very diligent in everything he does.”

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     