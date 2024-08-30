Advertisement
Gus McCarthy (file photo) scored a try for Leinster tonight. Ben Brady/INPHO
Trip to France

Leinster lose 40-28 against Bordeaux in opening pre-season friendly

Leinster continue their pre-season preparations next weekend against Northampton.
9.46pm, 30 Aug 2024
LEINSTER LOST OUT by 12 points tonight against Bordeaux-Begles at the Chaban-Delmas Stadium tonight, in their opening pre-season friendly.

Leinster went down 40-28 in the game as their French opponents dictated the opening half to go ahead 28-7 at half-time.

Leinster began brightly through a Rob Russell try but that quickly cancelled out by Arthur Retiére touching down for the hosts. Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Nicolas Depoortere added further tries before half-time, as Bordeaux-Begles surged clear.

Joey Carbery, who was in action for Bordeaux after his move from Munster was officially confirmed in early July, kicked four conversions in the opening period.

A Damian Penaud try early in the second half, converted by Matthieu Jalibert, increased their lead, before Penaud added his second try in the 55th minute to leave them 40-7 clear.

Leisnter did mount a late rally with John McKee, Gus McCarthy and Andrew Osborne.

Leinster continue their pre-season preparations next weekend as they travel to Franklin’s Garden on Saturday 7 September to play Northampton, the current Premiership champions.

The teams met last May in Croke Park with Leinster triumphing 20-17 in the Champions Cup semi-final.

Leinster open their URC campaign in three weeks on Friday 20 September with a trip to Edinburgh, before their first home game takes place a week later on 27 September when they host Dragons at the Aviva Stadium.

