Leinster lose 40-28 against Bordeaux in opening pre-season friendly

LEINSTER LOST OUT by 12 points tonight against Bordeaux-Begles at the Chaban-Delmas Stadium tonight, in their opening pre-season friendly.

Leinster went down 40-28 in the game as their French opponents dictated the opening half to go ahead 28-7 at half-time.

Leinster began brightly through a Rob Russell try but that quickly cancelled out by Arthur Retiére touching down for the hosts. Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Nicolas Depoortere added further tries before half-time, as Bordeaux-Begles surged clear.

Joey Carbery, who was in action for Bordeaux after his move from Munster was officially confirmed in early July, kicked four conversions in the opening period.

An entertaining evening in Bordeaux 👏



Merci @UBBrugby 🙏



Rob Russell, John McKee, Gus McCarthy and Andrew Osborne the try scorers as #LeinsterRugby go down 40-28 in France this evening 🏉#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/7uRVhIjoFI — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) August 30, 2024

A Damian Penaud try early in the second half, converted by Matthieu Jalibert, increased their lead, before Penaud added his second try in the 55th minute to leave them 40-7 clear.

Leisnter did mount a late rally with John McKee, Gus McCarthy and Andrew Osborne.

Leinster continue their pre-season preparations next weekend as they travel to Franklin’s Garden on Saturday 7 September to play Northampton, the current Premiership champions.

The teams met last May in Croke Park with Leinster triumphing 20-17 in the Champions Cup semi-final.

Leinster open their URC campaign in three weeks on Friday 20 September with a trip to Edinburgh, before their first home game takes place a week later on 27 September when they host Dragons at the Aviva Stadium.