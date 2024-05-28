Jason Jenkins to miss Connacht clash with knee injury

JASON JENKINS HAS been ruled out of Leinster’s URC final-round clash with Connacht on Friday but Garry Ringrose could yet come into contention.

Second-row Jenkins, who will leave the club for Sale Sharks at the end of this season, has been in fine form but picked up a knee injury in the Champions Cup final defeat to Toulouse.

He will not feature this week, a Leinster injury update confirmed, but Ringrose “will increase his training load again this week” before undergoing further assessment.

The Ireland centre suffered the disappointment of missing out on the European showpiece with a shoulder injury, which has kept him out of action since the Scotland Six Nations match in March. His last appearance in blue was at the end of January.

Also working their way back to fitness are Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Charlie Ngatai (shoulder), who sustained their setbacks in the defeat to Ulster.