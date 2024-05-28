Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
URC

Jason Jenkins to miss Connacht clash with knee injury

Garry Ringrose could yet come into contention.
3.35pm, 28 May 2024
842
7

JASON JENKINS HAS been ruled out of Leinster’s URC final-round clash with Connacht on Friday but Garry Ringrose could yet come into contention.

Second-row Jenkins, who will leave the club for Sale Sharks at the end of this season, has been in fine form but picked up a knee injury in the Champions Cup final defeat to Toulouse.

He will not feature this week, a Leinster injury update confirmed, but Ringrose “will increase his training load again this week” before undergoing further assessment.

The Ireland centre suffered the disappointment of missing out on the European showpiece with a shoulder injury, which has kept him out of action since the Scotland Six Nations match in March. His last appearance in blue was at the end of January.

Also working their way back to fitness are Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Charlie Ngatai (shoulder), who sustained their setbacks in the defeat to Ulster.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     