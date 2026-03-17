Blackrock fight back for dramatic draw in Leinster Senior Cup final against St Mary's

Leinster Schools Senior Cup final

Blackrock College 24

St Mary’s College 24

Daire Walsh reports from Tallaght Stadium

CIAN MCCARRON AND Luke Coffey came to the rescue of Blackrock College at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon as the 72-times champions earned a dramatic draw with St Mary’s College in a gripping Leinster Schools Senior Cup final.

17-7 behind at the midway stage in the proceedings, St Mary’s looked set to bridge a 24-year gap to their last success in this competition when they amassed 17 points without reply in the second half. However, industrious lock McCarron breathed fresh life into the ‘Rock challenge with a try in the closing minute of the contest and a subsequent conversion from the nerveless Coffey means these two sides will have to do it all again at Energia Park next Monday at 2.30pm.

Playing with the aid of a strong breeze in the opening half of their latest showpiece appearance, ‘Rock edged into an early lead when Coffey knocked over a third-minute penalty in confident fashion.

Justin Vanstone’s side did come under some pressure in defence moments later when Mary’s winger Nicolas Sheehan – who scored three tries across his previous two games – chased down a ball inside the opposition ‘22’, but their defence ultimately dug deep to deny their fellow southsiders on this occasion.

Mary’s were determined to make an impression in the school’s first Senior Cup final outing since 2008, however, and they remained just three points adrift moving into the second-quarter of the action.

Yet ‘Rock maintained the potent attacking threat that was evident in their last-four success over St Michael’s College and a superb kick to touch by Coffey had them within inches of the opposition whitewash on 21 minutes.

This led to an extended spell inside the Mary’s ‘22’ and after the ball had been moved at pace from the left-wing out towards the far flank, hooker Harry O’Neill was on hand to crash over to the right of the posts.

This try was supplemented by a clinical bonus strike from Coffey to leave Blackrock 10 points to the good, but in spite of this set-back, Mary’s subsequently forced their way back into the reckoning when blindside flanker Eoghan Brady rounded off an elongated move with a powerful finish on 33 minutes.

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St Mary's fans celebrate after Eoghan Brady scores his side's first try. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A successful Paul Neary conversion into the wind looked set to leave Mary’s just three points in arrears at the interval, but there was enough time remaining in the first half for ‘Rock to bolster their prospects.

With the clock already in the red, the Williamstown outfit placed their opponents on the back-foot deep inside their own line and inside centre Bernard White was ideally-placed to dive over underneath the posts for the title holders’ second converted try.

Although this was an additional blow for Mary’s, the final outcome of this encounter was a long way off being determined. While ‘Rock initially weathered a storm from their Metropolitan rivals in the third-quarter, Kieran Moloney’s challengers continued to probe with intent and got their just reward when centre Daniel Tourish found space inside the ‘22’ to dot down in fine style.

Neary’s second conversion of the game brought Mary’s back to within three points of ‘Rock again, but this time they were able to push on and turn the game on its head.

The Rathmines side were piling on the pressure as the play progressed and hooker Joseph Christle matched the efforts of his opposite number O’Neill from the opening half by driving over the line in ruthless fashion.

Neary added the bonuses to this score with considerable aplomb and when the influential fly-half split the uprights off a 63rd minute penalty, Mary’s were in sight of a magnificent final victory.

Yet ‘Rock were unfortunate to be held up not long before Neary’s three-pointer and after a strong carry from O’Neill had gotten them back into enemy territory, they eventually broke the stubborn Mary’s resistance when McCarron powered over in the 70th minute.

This meant that all eyes were now on Coffey and he made light of the tricky elements to keep Blackrock’s hopes of a 73rd senior cup title (and a third in succession) alive – for another six days at least.

Coffey nailed a last-gasp conversion. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Blackrock College scorers:

Tries – Harry O’Neill, Bernard White, Cian McCarron

Conversions – Luke Coffey [3 from 3]

Penalties – Luke Coffey [1 from 2]

St Mary’s College scorers:

Tries – Eoghan Brady, Daniel Tourish, Joseph Christle

Conversions – Paul Neary [3 from 3]

Penalties – Paul Neary [1 from 1]

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Cael McCloskey; Aiden Vetjens (Rhys Keogh ’51), James Browne, Bernard White, Alex Aschenbrenner; Paddy Scally (Stephen Moloney ’67), Luke Coffey; Louis Magee (Lorcan Golden ’53), Harry O’Neill, Ben Guerin (Luka Kelly ’62); George Eggars (Rocky Kenneally ’47), Cian McCarron; Conal Power, Paddy Agnew, Tom Keaveney (Lucas Hill ’57).

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: Josh Kelly; Christopher Maguire, Conor Cantwell, Daniel Tourish, Nicolas Sheehan; Paul Neary, Jack Fogarty; Thomas Quigley, Joseph Christle, David Kenny; Eoin Farrell, Max Egan (James Whitty ’47); Eoghan Brady, Andrew McGauran, Sean Thornton.

Referee: Jack MacNeice (Leinster Rugby Referees).