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Leinster loosehead Andrew Porter. Grace Halton/INPHO
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Andrew Porter ruled out of Leinster's URC final against the Bulls

Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan will be assessed throughout the week but trained on Monday.
2.38pm, 15 Jun 2026
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ANDREW PORTER HAS been ruled out of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship Grand Final against the Bulls at Croke Park.

Ireland international loosehead Porter suffered a calf injury in the first half of Leinster’s semi-final victory over the Stormers and the province confirmed on Monday afternoon that he will not be available for selection for Friday’s decider (7:30pm, Premier Sports 1).

Porter missed all of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign with a similar complaint, and his injury is the latest to beset Leinster in the loosehead position, at which the province has been particularly unfortunate this season.

Andy Farrell is due to name his squad for Ireland’s Nations Championship summer Tests on Wednesday.

Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan are also doubts for Friday’s final. Doris suffered a knee injury against the Stormers, albeit he took part in Leinster training at UCD on Monday. Leinster say their captain will be assessed throughout the week.

The same applies to Sheehan, who also partook in training on Monday having missed the Stormers game.

Tadhg Furlong, who missed Leinster’s quarter-final and semi-final victories, is not listed on the injury report and would appear to be available to face the Bulls.

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