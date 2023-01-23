Van der Flier and Doris to join Ireland squad as planned despite knocks against Racing

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that back rows Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris will join Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad as scheduled despite knocks suffered during Saturday’s 36-10 Champions Cup victory over Racing at the Aviva Stadium.

During the second half against the Parisians, reigning World Player of the Year Van der Flier suffered a dead leg while in-form number eight Doris rolled his ankle, but neither man is an injury concern ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Leinster also confirmed that Ireland lock Joe McCarthy came through Saturday’s bonus-point victory with no complications following his recent ankle injury, while Luke McGrath’s ankle also held up on his comeback from a stint on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Indeed, the eastern province suffered no significant injuries against Racing and, aside from their longer-term absentees, have a clean bill of health for this Saturday’s URC fixture at home to Cardiff.

Leinster said there were no further updates on the respective recoveries of Johnny Sexton (cheek bone), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Charlie Ngatai (hamstring), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee) or Tommy O’Brien (knee).

Sexton, however, described himself as “good to go” for Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Wales when speaking at the tournament launch in London earlier today.

“I was training last week, just had funny face mask on,” said the Ireland captain. “I keep that on this week in training and it comes off next week, so good to go for next week.”

Earlier, Leinster confirmed that 23-year-old lock Charlie Ryan, who led Ireland U20s to the Grand Slam in 2019, had been forced to retire with a longstanding knee injury.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.