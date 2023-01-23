Advertisement
Monday 23 January 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Charlie Ryan, pictured in action for Leinster A in 2019.
# Premature end
Leinster's Charlie Ryan forced to retire from rugby at age of 23
A knee injury has curtailed the career of the Irish U20 Grand Slam winning captain.
1.7k
1
25 minutes ago

LEINSTER LOCK CHARLIE Ryan has been forced to retire from rugby through injury at the age of 23. 

Ryan was a former captain of Leinster ‘A’ and also led the Ireland U20s side to a Grand Slam in 2019. His last appearance for Leinster ‘A’ came in 2020 and was awarded a senior contract by the province ahead of this season. A knee injury has now cut his promising career short. 

“I finish my career deeply grateful to Leinster Rugby”, said Ryan. “Firstly, to Leo [Cullen] and the coaching staff for showing belief in me as a person and player despite my injury struggle. The signing of a senior contract with my boyhood club was one of my proudest moments, there’s nothing more the club could have done for me with respect to this injury.

“I leave the club at peace mentally due to the tireless work of the medical team. Every possible avenue to success was explored. ”

“Charlie has always been a player who has shown great leadership and that was clearly displayed when he led the Ireland U20s to Grand Slam success back in 2019″, added Leo Cullen. 

“Unfortunately, Charlie has had to battle ongoing knee issues in the time since then. Everyone who has worked with him over the last number of seasons are really saddened to hear that he is being forced to retire now from the game at such a young age.

“Having had the pleasure of working with Charlie over recent seasons I am confident that Charlie will be a success with whatever he decides to do next as he is incredibly diligent, is able to build strong connections with people and is a great teammate to be around.” 

Leinster say Ryan has completed a Business & Legal Studies degree in UCD, and is working with his family’s Dublin-based transport business. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
