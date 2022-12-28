Leinster to make decision on Furlong and Connors ahead of Connacht clash

LEINSTER DUO TADHG Furlong will step up their rehabilitation from their respective injuries ahead of their side’s United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht on New Year’s Day.

The pair will need “further assessment this week before a final decision will be made on their participation,” a Leinster statement, released this afternoon, reads.

Furlong is currently nursing an ankle injury which he picked up in Leinster’s URC win over Ulster in early December and has been absent since. Connors suffered a bicep injury against the Cell C Sharks in October.

The province has also reported that there is “no injury news of note” from their victory over Munster on Monday.

There are no further updates on Thomas Clarkson (arm), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

Leinster will face Connacht on New Year’s Day at the RDS Arena [Kick-Off 7.35pm - RTÉ TV, RTÉ Radio and URC TV].

