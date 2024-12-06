Barrett to debut off bench as Leinster welcome big guns back for Bristol

JORDIE BARRETT WILL make his Leinster debut off the bench in Sunday’s Champions Cup opener against Bristol at Ashton Gate [KO 5.30pm, Premier Sports].

The All Blacks star linked up with the province last week and is now set to make his first appearance as Leo Cullen’s side launch their latest bid to win the province’s fifth Champions Cup title.

Hugo Keenan doesn’t feature for Leinster after suffering a suspected wrist injury, while James Lowe is also absent after his involvement with Ireland last month. However, Cullen welcomes back lots of his international stars.

Ciarán Frawley returns to start at fullback, with 21-year-old Sam Prendergast coming into the number 10 shirt after featuring in Ireland’s last three games. This will be Prendergast’s first start for Leinster in the Champions Cup.

Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour make up the back three along with Frawley, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw come into the midfield slots, while Jamison Gibson-Park partners Prendergast in the halfbacks.

22-year-old Jack Boyle gets a big starting chance at loosehead prop, his first Champions Cup appearance, while Rónan Kelleher returns at hooker and Rabah Slimani continues at tighthead prop with Tadhg Furlong remaining sidelined.

James Ryan and Joe McCarthy combine in the second row as Josh van der Flier makes his comeback in the back row alongside Max Deegan and Jack Conan, who will lead the team.

Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris is part of a potent-looking Leinster bench along with Barrett, Andrew Porter, RG Snyman, Luke McGrath, and Ross Byrne. Tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson and hooker Gus McCarthy, who both made their Ireland debuts last month, also feature in the matchday 23.

Leinster (v Bristol):

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack Boyle

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Andrew Porter

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. RG Snyman

20. Caelan Doris

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordie Barrett

Referee: Pierre Brousset [France].