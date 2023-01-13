Ross Byrne returns at out-half in strong Leinster XV for Gloucester trip

ROSS BYRNE RETURNS at out-half in the Leinster starting lineup for Saturday’s Champions Cup trip to Gloucester.

In the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton, Byrne’s younger brother Harry was given the nod at number 10 for last week’s URC victory over the Ospreys.

But Leo Cullen has opted for Ross’s greater experience and named a strong selection for the game at Kingsholm (1pm, BT Sport) in spite of a growing injury list.

Garry Ringrose also returns to captain the side from midfield, while Cian Healy will make his 100th European appearance — joining Gordon D’Arcy as only the second European centurion in the province’s history — if introduced from the bench.

At the other end of their European careers, Michael Milne, Brian Deeny and Liam Turner could all make their respective debuts in the competition from the bench.

Leinster Rugby: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (capt), Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Michael Milne, Cian Healy, Brian Deeny, Jack Conan, Nick McCarthy, Harry Byrne, Liam Turner.

– Updated 13.00: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Cian Healy is set to become Leinster’s fifth European centurion; he will become the province’s second European centurion.