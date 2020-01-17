Ryan back from injury as McGrath captains Leinster against Benetton

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED James Ryan in their starting team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup pool clash with Benetton at Stadio di Monigo [KO 1pm Irish time, BT Sport].

The Ireland international has recovered from a calf injury to make his return, which will be welcomed by Ireland boss Andy Farrell with the Six Nations just two weeks away.

James Ryan is back. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made four changes to his starting XV, all of which come in the pack, as the eastern province look to secure the number one seeding for the quarter-finals with a victory in Italy.

Ryan comes into the second row in place of Scott Fardy – with the captaincy going to Luke McGrath as the Australian drops out of the matchday squad – while Sean Cronin starts at hooker in place of James Tracy, and Andrew Porter is named at tighthead instead of Tadhg Furlong.

The final change sees Caelan Doris introduced at number eight, with Max Deegan shifting to blindside and Rhys Ruddock dropping to the bench.

Leinster’s backline is unchanged from last weekend’s win over Lyon, with Ross Byrne again lining out at number 10 as Johnny Sexton continues his rehabilitation of a knee injury.

Leinster (v Benetton):

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Ross Molony

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Rob Kearney

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].

