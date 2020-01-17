This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryan back from injury as McGrath captains Leinster against Benetton

Leo Cullen has made four changes to his starting XV, all of them coming in the pack.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 17 Jan 2020, 12:07 PM
7 minutes ago 336 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4969119

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED James Ryan in their starting team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup pool clash with Benetton at Stadio di Monigo [KO 1pm Irish time, BT Sport].

The Ireland international has recovered from a calf injury to make his return, which will be welcomed by Ireland boss Andy Farrell with the Six Nations just two weeks away.

james-ryan-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle James Ryan is back. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made four changes to his starting XV, all of which come in the pack, as the eastern province look to secure the number one seeding for the quarter-finals with a victory in Italy.

Ryan comes into the second row in place of Scott Fardy – with the captaincy going to Luke McGrath as the Australian drops out of the matchday squad – while Sean Cronin starts at hooker in place of James Tracy, and Andrew Porter is named at tighthead instead of Tadhg Furlong.

The final change sees Caelan Doris introduced at number eight, with Max Deegan shifting to blindside and Rhys Ruddock dropping to the bench.

Leinster’s backline is unchanged from last weekend’s win over Lyon, with Ross Byrne again lining out at number 10 as Johnny Sexton continues his rehabilitation of a knee injury.

Leinster (v Benetton):

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Peter Dooley
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ross Molony
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Rob Kearney

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].

Impressive debutant Garry Doyle joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to sift through Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad selection, talk Ireland captaincy, and much more. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie