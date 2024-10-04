RG Snyman handed Leinster debut in URC trip to Benetton

RG SNYMAN WILL make his Leinster debut in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship trip to Benetton [5.15pm].
As well as the double World Cup-winning Springbok, head coach Leo Cullen recalls no fewer than eight Ireland internationals to the starting XV as Leinster look to make it three wins from three.
Hugo Keenan makes his return to XVs action following his Olympic campaign with the Ireland Sevens team in Paris this summer, while James Lowe, Garry Ringrose and Jamison Gibson-Park also start in the backs.
Up front, there are first appearances of the season for the front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, while Joe McCarthy joins Snyman in the second row.
Benetton
15. Matt Gallagher
14. Ignacio Mendy
13. Tommaso Menoncello
12. Malakai Fekitoa
11. Paolo Odogwu
10. Jacob Umaga
9. Alessandro Garbisi
1. Mirco Spagnolo
2. Siua Maile
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Niccolò Cannone
5. Riccardo Favretto
6. Sebastian Negri
7. Manuel Zuliani
8. Michele Lamaro (capt)
Replacements:
16. Marco Manfredi
17. Destiny Aminu
18. Enzo Avaca
19. Federico Ruzza
20. Giulio Marini
21. Lorenzo Cannone
22. Andy Uren
23. Leonardo Marin
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Jamie Osborne
11. James Lowe
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. RG Snyman
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Michael Milne
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Ryan Baird
20. Brian Deeny
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Ross Byrne
23. Scott Penny