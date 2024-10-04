RG Snyman handed Leinster debut in URC trip to Benetton

RG SNYMAN WILL make his Leinster debut in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship trip to Benetton [5.15pm].

As well as the double World Cup-winning Springbok, head coach Leo Cullen recalls no fewer than eight Ireland internationals to the starting XV as Leinster look to make it three wins from three.

Hugo Keenan makes his return to XVs action following his Olympic campaign with the Ireland Sevens team in Paris this summer, while James Lowe, Garry Ringrose and Jamison Gibson-Park also start in the backs.

Up front, there are first appearances of the season for the front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, while Joe McCarthy joins Snyman in the second row.

Advertisement

Benetton

15. Matt Gallagher

14. Ignacio Mendy

13. Tommaso Menoncello

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Paolo Odogwu

10. Jacob Umaga

9. Alessandro Garbisi

1. Mirco Spagnolo

2. Siua Maile

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolò Cannone

5. Riccardo Favretto

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Michele Lamaro (capt)

Replacements:

16. Marco Manfredi

17. Destiny Aminu

18. Enzo Avaca

19. Federico Ruzza

20. Giulio Marini

21. Lorenzo Cannone

22. Andy Uren

23. Leonardo Marin

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. RG Snyman

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Michael Milne

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Ryan Baird

20. Brian Deeny

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Ross Byrne

23. Scott Penny