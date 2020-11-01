Kelleher and O'Loughlin to make first starts of season for Leinster with Hawkshaw back in line for debut

CIAN KELLEHER AND Rory O’Loughlin will each make their first starts of the season for Leinster as Leo Cullen’s men travel to Glasgow to face the Warriors on Monday (8:15pm, eir Sport), while 2019 Ireland U20 captain David Hawkshaw is once more in line to make his debut off the bench.

The former Dublin minor hurler was originally named as a replacement for Leinster’s battering of Zebre last weekend but was withdrawn from Cullen’s matchday squad after picking up a minor adductor strain during the captain’s run.

Centre Hawkshaw will hope to finally see some first-team involvement at Scotstoun, while alongside O’Loughlin in the starting midfield berths, Tommy O’Brien moves to 12 from the right wing where he scored two tries against last weekend’s Italian visitors.

Another brace-scoring hero, Dan Sheehan, is on the bench this weekend with James Tracy coming in to start at hooker.

Leinster are otherwise unchanged, with the same second-row, back-row and half-back pairings as started against Zebre. Dan Leavy is once again on the bench for tomorrow’s visit to Scotland.

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Tommy O’Brien

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Devin Toner

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Rhys Ruddock (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Michael Milne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Jack Dunne

20. Scott Fardy

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Dan Leavy

Glasgow Warriors

15. Huw Jones

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Nick Grigg

12. Sam Johnson

11. Niko Matawalu

10. Pete Horne

9. George Horne

1. Aki Seiuli

2. Grant Stewart

3. D’arcy Rae

4. Rob Harley

5. Hamish Bain

6. Ryan Wilson (Captain)

7. Tom Gordon

8. TJ Ioane

Replacements:

16. George Turner

17. Alex Allan

18. Enrique Pieretto

19. Chris Fusaro

20. Fotu Lokotui

21. Jamie Dobie

22. Brandon Thomson

23. Ratu Tagive

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)