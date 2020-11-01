Kelleher and O'Loughlin to make first starts of season for Leinster with Hawkshaw back in line for debut

CIAN KELLEHER AND Rory O’Loughlin will each make their first starts of the season for Leinster as Leo Cullen’s men travel to Glasgow to face the Warriors on Monday (8:15pm, eir Sport), while 2019 Ireland U20 captain David Hawkshaw is once more in line to make his debut off the bench.
The former Dublin minor hurler was originally named as a replacement for Leinster’s battering of Zebre last weekend but was withdrawn from Cullen’s matchday squad after picking up a minor adductor strain during the captain’s run.
Centre Hawkshaw will hope to finally see some first-team involvement at Scotstoun, while alongside O’Loughlin in the starting midfield berths, Tommy O’Brien moves to 12 from the right wing where he scored two tries against last weekend’s Italian visitors.
Another brace-scoring hero, Dan Sheehan, is on the bench this weekend with James Tracy coming in to start at hooker.
Leinster are otherwise unchanged, with the same second-row, back-row and half-back pairings as started against Zebre. Dan Leavy is once again on the bench for tomorrow’s visit to Scotland.
Leinster
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Tommy O’Brien
11. Dave Kearney
10. Harry Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Devin Toner
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Rhys Ruddock (Captain)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Michael Milne
18. Tom Clarkson
19. Jack Dunne
20. Scott Fardy
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. David Hawkshaw
23. Dan Leavy
Glasgow Warriors
15. Huw Jones
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Nick Grigg
12. Sam Johnson
11. Niko Matawalu
10. Pete Horne
9. George Horne
1. Aki Seiuli
2. Grant Stewart
3. D’arcy Rae
4. Rob Harley
5. Hamish Bain
6. Ryan Wilson (Captain)
7. Tom Gordon
8. TJ Ioane
Replacements:
16. George Turner
17. Alex Allan
18. Enrique Pieretto
19. Chris Fusaro
20. Fotu Lokotui
21. Jamie Dobie
22. Brandon Thomson
23. Ratu Tagive
Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)
