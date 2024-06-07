Leinster turn to experience as captain James Ryan to start Ulster clash

LEO CULLEN HAS turned to experience for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final with Ulster.

The Leinster head coach has named captain James Ryan in his starting XV for the first time in a month as the Blues prepare for the Aviva Stadium showdown [KO 5pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sport].

Ulster have also been boosted by the return of Stuart McCloskey at inside centre after the 31-year-old missed last week’s match against Munster through injury.

For Cullen, Jimmy O’Brien keeps his place at full-back after a two-try display against Connacht and is joined in the back three by Jordan Larmour and James Lowe.

The impressive centre partnership of Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne continues with Ross Byrne and player of the year Jamison Gibson-Park completing the back line.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong form a formidable front row.

Ulster boss Richie Murphy will hand Matty Rea his 100th appearance at blindside flanker while 22 year-old forward Harry Sheridan gets the nod to start alongside Cormac Izuchukwu in the second row.

Hooker Rob Herring captains the province and is joined by Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead prop and Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop in an unchanged front row.

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien; 14. Jordan Larmour; 13. Robbie Henshaw; 12. Jamie Osborne; 11. James Lowe; 10. Ross Byrne; 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter; 2. Dan Sheehan; 3. Tadhg Furlong; 4. Joe McCarthy; 5. James Ryan (captain) 6. Ryan Baird; 7. Josh van der Flier; 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher; 17. Cian Healy; 18. Michael Ala’alatoa; 19. Ross Molony; 20. Max Deegan; 21. Luke McGrath; 22. Sam Prendergast; 23. Ciarán Frawley.

Ulster

15. Stewart Moore; 14. Mike Lowry; 13. Will Addison; 12. Stuart McCloskey; 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Billy Burns; 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O’Sullivan; 2. Rob Herring (captain); 3. Tom O’Toole; 4. Harry Sheridan; 5. Cormac Izuchukwu; 6. Matty Rea; 7. David McCann; 8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart; 17. Andy Warwick; 18. Scott Wilson; 19. Greg Jones; 20. Dave Ewers; 21. Nathan Doak; 22. Ethan McIlroy; 23. Jude Postlethwaite.