Offaly begin defence of All-Ireland and Leinster U20 crowns with win over Louth

Louth ran the Faithful close, while Westmeath saw off Wicklow in the other game.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 9:28 PM
File photo of Offaly's Morgan Tynan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

OFFALY OPENED UP the defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland U20 titles with a 3-7 to 0-13 win over Louth tonight. 

The Faithful boasted seven starters from last year’s successful campaign, while they were without forward Cormac Egan due to injury.

Darragh Flynn, Keith O’Neill (penalty) and Jamie Guing grabbed the all important goals for Declan Kelly’s side in the first round of the Leinster championship.

Louth played some good football and led by 0-5 to 0-2 after the opening 13 minutes. Two goals left Offaly a point in front at the interval but a pair of frees from Kyle McElroy left Louth one clear seven minutes into the second-half. 

Guing’s goal propelled Offaly three clear and late points from Dylan McKeon and Beanon Corrigan brought the Wee County within the minimum. Morgan Tynan had the last say with a point for the victors. 

Elsewhere in the Leinster U20FC first round, Westmeath defeated Wicklow by 4-12 to 2-13. 

Westmeath trailed by 1-6 to 0-3 after 18 minutes before a goal from Senan Baker propelled them back into the contest. Sean Leech and Matthew Whittaker added goals within 10 minutes of the restart to leave them 3-7 to 2-9 ahead.

Wicklow, who found the net in either half through JP Nolan and Tommy Keogh, were within two points and chasing a late goal when Westmeath struck their fourth. 

