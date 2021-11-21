Leinster holders and seven in-a-row Dublin champions march on, as Royal fairytale continues

Leinster LGFA Club Championship 2021 – Round Up

By Aisling Clery for Leinster LGFA

REIGNING LEINSTER SENIOR champions Foxrock Cabinteely ensured they are once again into the final four of the provincial club championship when they had two points to spare over Eadestown on Sunday afternoon.

Foxrock-Cabinteely (file pic from 2016). Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Jodi Egan was in fine form hitting five points (four frees) in the 0-10 to 0-8 win while Andrea Murphy hit 0-03 for the seven in-a-row Dublin champions.

However, it was Eadestown that pushed ahead in the early stages and they led by 0-7 to 0-5 at half time. Grace Clifford hit 0-3 for the hosts and they had Siobhán Tierney to thank in goal for some terrific saves.

A tight tussle in the second half saw the Dublin champions push back in front and, although they lost Andrea Murphy to a yellow card and the sin bin, they did enough to eke out the win — and a semi final spot against Offaly champions, Tullamore, next Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Portarlington, Tinahely were convincing 4-14 to 1-05 winners over Laois champions, St Conleth’s. Tinahely were crowned 2020 Leinster IFC Club champions back in June before going on to seal Wicklow SFC and JFC titles. This afternoon though, they roundly defeated their hosts, with Laura Hogan converting 3-8 for the Wicklow side.

St Conleth’s though started quicker, racing into a 1-02 to no score lead, but Tinahely were in defiant form. While Tinahely led by just three points (1-6 to 1-3) at the half-time whistle, they pushed on in the second half to seal the win with Loretta Gilbert getting goal number four for Tinahely.

Meath and Dunboyne star Vikki Wall. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Finally, the Royal fairytale continues as Dunboyne booked their place in the semi-finals with a 3-16 to 1-07 win over Westmeath champions Milltown. Dunboyne were convincing winners with TG4 All Star Emma Duggan hitting 2-8, 2-6 of which came from a score-fuelled opening half.

2021 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Vikki Wall dominated midfield, registering 1-3 of her own, including a superb long-range second half point. Alison Jones, Shelly Melia and captain Fiona O’Neill also got on the scoreboard for the Meath champions.

Dunboyne’s defence restricted the visitors’ scores but the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Sarah Dillon, did convert 1-1 in the first half. Dunboyne will now face Tinahely in the final four. The sides last met in the 2017 intermediate semi-final where only spot kicks separated the teams as Dunboyne went on to be crowned champions. Will history repeat itself next Sunday?

The Leinster club championship roared into life on Saturday as the junior and intermediate preliminary rounds were down for decision. Dublin All-Ireland winning captain Sinead Aherne hit the only goal as St Sylvester’s overcame Bennekerry Tinryland in Malahide on a 1-16 to 0-09 score.

Just as it was in 2019 junior club final, Navan O’Mahonys defeated Kilcock in their preliminary round fixture. They were pushed all the way though by the Kildare champions, the Hoops winning by four in the end. And it was goals galore in Clara as Bray Emmets defeated their hosts on a scoreline of 5-9 to 5-4.

In the Junior Championship there were wins for Colmcille, Kilanerin, Muckalee and Ballyfin.

Leinster LGFA Club Championship Results

Senior Club Championship – Quarter Finals

Dunboyne (Meath) 3-16 v 1-7 Milltown (Westmeath)

St Conleths (Laois) 1-5 v 4-14 Tinahely (Wicklow)

Eadestown (Kildare) 0-10 v 0-12 Foxrock Cabinteely (Dublin)

Intermediate Club Championship – Preliminary Round

Clara (Offaly) 5-04 v 5-09 Bray Emmets (Wicklow)

Navan O’Mahonys (Meath) 2-14 v 4-04 Kilcock (Kildare),

St Sylvester’s (Dublin) 1-16 v 0-09 Bennekerry Tinryland (Carlow)

Junior Club Championship – Preliminary Round

Colmcille (Longford) 2-18 v 3-07 Kilkerly Emmets (Louth)

Kilanerin (Wexford) 2-09 v 0-12 Cappagh (Kildare)

Muckalee (Kilkenny) 2-15 v 0-04 Clann Gaels (Westmeath)

Ballyfin (Laois) 3-07 v 1-05 St Anne’s (Carlow)

Leinster LGFA Club Championship Fixtures – 27/28 November

Saturday 27th November – Junior Quarter Finals – All games 1.30pm, first named teams at home.

Tinahely (Wicklow) v Ballyfin (Laois)

Kilanerin (Wexford) v Muckalee (Kilkenny)

Saturday 27th November – Intermediate Quarter Finals – All games 1.30pm, first named teams at home.

Shelmalier (Wexford) v Geraldines (Louth)

The Downs (Westmeath) v Bray Emmets (Wicklow)

Longford Slashers (Longford) v Navan O’Mahonys (Meath)

Ballyroan (Laois) v St Sylvesters (Dublin)

Sunday 28th November – Junior Quarter Final – All games 1.30pm, first named teams at home.

Skryne (Meath) v St Judes (Dublin)

Sunday 28th November – Senior Semi-Finals – All games 1.30pm, first named teams at home.

Foxrock Cabinteely (Dublin) v Tullamore (Offaly)*

Tinahely (Wicklow) v Dunboyne (Meath)*

*Both Senior semi finals will be streamed live on Leinster LGFA Social Media.