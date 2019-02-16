This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Molony intent on keeping maul tidy as Leinster travel to take on Zebre

The 24-year-old will work closely with Scott Fardy to counter-act the Italian pack.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 7:30 AM
6 minutes ago 52 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4496521
Molony and Rory O'Loughlin after the win over Scarlets.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Molony and Rory O'Loughlin after the win over Scarlets.
Molony and Rory O'Loughlin after the win over Scarlets.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

STADIO ZAFANELLA IS firmly ‘off Broadway’ this weekend, even if the big stage of the Six Nations is behind a curtain for a few days.

However, for Leinster this is precisely the sort of day that Leo Cullen will use to hammer home his need for depth and competition for places.

Front up to Zebre as if it was a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final and you just might find yourself playing in one.

Entering into the season as double winners, Leinster found a rod to beat themselves with in the form of their displays without front-line stars. A hammering in Connacht and home loss to Benetton stuck long in the craw for Cullen and Lancaster.

“That would have been something that we talked about at this start of this year,” says second row Ross Molony, one of the homegrown stalwarts left straddling first and second string teams.

“That group, when the internationals go away, at times last year we probably became second best… this year we went away to Dragons with quite a young team. Leading up to that game (a nine-try, 10-59 win in Rodney Parade) we had some really good sessions where it was a really a tight group and everyone was working on the same page.”

Dave Kearney was a double try-scorer that day. Deployed at fullback against Zebre today (kick-off 14.30, eir Sport), he will hope to find more chances to shine and show his injury troubles are well behind him.

The Louth man forms part of a back-line with a very exciting hew to it despite the number of stars away with Ireland. Barry Daly has shown off impressive athleticism in recent games and is approaching his best form, Adam Byrne was kept within the Ireland squad by Joe Schmidt until this week, while Conor O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin look a nicely balanced midfield partnership outside Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne.

In the pack, Jack McGrath and Andrew Porter have also been released from Carton House to play with their province, with Max Deegan nestling in at openside while Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris make up a strong, youthful back row.

Molony is partnered in the engine room by Scott Fardy, the veteran Wallaby who will ensure the fresh faces will be complemented by a grizzled hard edge.

Scott Fardy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I’ve definitely taken a lot from Fards,” says Molony.

“He will always have a point of view on things and always speak up as one of the leaders in team meetings.

“He’s been around the block so he has a bit of everything there. He could bring in a different point of view like line-speed in defence or just getting that extra bit more out of your maul.”

Set-piece is always crucial to putting away Zebre, and inputting a touch of venom in close contact will pay dividends for Leinster, creating space for that dynamic back-line.

“It can be very niggly, especially at maul time; they like to cause as much obstruction as possible. From our point of view, going into the game there is a huge focus on our drill and our execution.

“If there is an opportunity to have a drive at them at maul time (then we’ll go for it). That’s down to the work we have done this week and making sure that everyone is clued in, knows the task in hand.

Ross Molony strips the ball under pressure from Sam Underhill and Tom Ellis Molony strips Sam Underhill in European action in December. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It’s simple enough, they can cause a lot of trouble for an opposition. Whether that is a hand coming through trying to disrupt the ball when you are bringing it down off a line-out or borderline pushing it (by) someone coming through the maul. If you are not fully backing your own drill then you’ll have problems.”

Leinster are well-stacked to maintain their 21-point advantage at the peak of Pro14 Conference B.

Zebre

15. Francois Brummer
14. Gabriele Di Giulio
13. Giulio Bisegni
12. Tommaso Boni
11. James Elliott
10. Carlo Canna
9. Joshua Renton

1. Daniele Rimpelli
2. Oliviero Fabiani
3. Giosué Zilocchi
4. Samuele Ortis
5. George Biagi
6. Maxime Mbandà
7. Jimmy Tuivaiti
8. Giovanni Licata

Replacements

16 Luhandre Luus
17 Danilo Fischetti
18 Dario Chistolini
19 Apisai Tauyavuca
20 James Brown
21 Riccardo Raffaele
22 Paula Balekana
23 Nicolas De Battista

Leinster

15. Dave Kearney
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Conor O’Brien
11. Barry Daly
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath
2. James Tracy
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Max Deegan
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. Mick Kearney
20. Jack Dunne
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Noel Reid
23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Bayern pile pressure on Dortmund in Bundesliga title race as Coman nets brace in dramatic win
    Ronaldo and Dybala on target as Juventus go 14 points clear against Frosinone
    Capoue volley secures FA Cup quarter-final berth as Watford see off QPR at Loftus Road
    IRELAND
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach
    'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    HURLING
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Changes aplenty as All-Ireland champions Limerick and Cody's Cats show their hand
    Captains return as Cork and Clare name sides for Páirc Uí Rinn league showdown
    Former Limerick hurling captain makes move into county football coaching

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie