Deegan impresses with two tries as Leinster survive Zebre scare with bonus-point victory

Noel Reid and his Leinster team-mates celebrate after the game.

Zebro 24

Leinster 40

LEINSTER CAME OUT on top during a ten-try thriller against Zebre at the Stadio Luigi Zaffanella on Saturday afternoon, extending their lead at the top of Conference B to 22 points ahead of Edinburgh.

Michael Bradley’s men were only 21-19 behind at the half-time interval following an excellent rally with the Italians having found themselves 21 points adrift.

Max Deegan impressed with two tries either side of the break, while Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney, captain Scott Fardy and Conor O’Brien all touched down as Leo Cullen’s side battled on despite the absence of a number of star names.

Late tries from Deegan and O’Brien in the second half saw Leo Cullen’s side pull away and secure their bonus-point win on the road in Viadana — their 10th win of the campaign.

@Ross__Byrne kicks the extras to finish out the game here in Viadana! Thanks as always to the @OLSCRugby traveling support! See you all next Friday!

