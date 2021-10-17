Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 17 October 2021
Sean O'Heslin's end 31-year famine in Leitrim

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 8:32 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
NEWLY APPOINTED LEITRIM manager Andy Moran watched from the stand as Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s landed their first senior county title in 31 years.

They are the most successful club in the county with the 20th title arriving courtesy of a 1-16 to 0-17 defeat of holders Mohill.

Mohill, led by Leitrim forward Keith Beirne, were ahead by a point at the interval. They were three in front before four points in-a-row put Ballinamore into the ascendancy. 

Niall McGovern struck for the game’s only goal three minutes from time and it paved the way for the end of the famine.

