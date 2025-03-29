LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen was beaming with pride after his team of up-and-comers beat a Springbok-laden Sharks side 10-7 in Durban.

They return to Dublin with their position at the top of the URC table steadied while having rested their top guns for their forthcoming Champions Cup match against Harlequins.

“I am so impressed with this squad,” Cullen said. “The Six Nations window allows us to bring guys through the system, and the more of our guys who played for Ireland, the more opportunities we had at club level. That is how we look at it and the timing of this tour to South Africa gave us opportunities at the right time to grow out squad.”

Leinster came close to beating the Bulls the previous week and the Durban game hung in the balance throughout, but this time it went the way of Cullen’s men.

“We had a good plan, we saw the opportunity to beat the Sharks and we worked out a way to do it,” Cullen said. “It required good intent, and that was plentiful, and we ground it out. We have no regret that it was not the prettiest of contests. We came to a difficult place to win and we are so pleased to get the result.

“I have seen how these guys have worked in the two months before the tour and they kept at it in South Africa.

“This game was nail-biting, as it was last week in Pretoria, but so many guys were working hard and scrambling. The young guys understood the pride in playing for Leinster.

“To take five points home from South Africa is outstanding .We were here three seasons ago in Durban and were camped on the Sharks line only to turn the ball over, and it went their way.

“This time our mental attitude prevailed and we are delighted to overcome not only the Sharks but very difficult conditions that are foreign to us, in terms of the humidity.”