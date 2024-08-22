'It wasn't working' - All Blacks assistant coach MacDonald leaves post ahead of Boks Tests

coach Scott Robertson said Thursday that assistant coach Leon MacDonald left his staff on the eve of their Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa due to a clash of coaching styles.

Robertson and MacDonald mutually agreed to part ways after discussions about their working approach, New Zealand Rugby said.

“Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now. As coaches, we have differing views and both agreed it wasn’t working,” Robertson said in a statement.

MacDonald left after just five games under Robertson, who took charge of the All Blacks this year following erratic results under predecessor Ian Foster.

Robertson told reporters in Auckland that the differences quickly become obvious to both parties.

“Over the period of time since we started coaching together, we just feel like it hasn’t quite clicked,” Robertson added.

Advertisement

“We haven’t lined up where we need to on the rugby side of it.”

The All Blacks boss said the pair differed on their “philosophy on rugby”, but refused to divulge details of the split.

“There was no intent to get to the point where we are now, but we just believe for both of us, as for the All Blacks group, is to make the call now.

“We never thought it would get to this point – but it has.”

Robertson said he discussed the matter with the players after the decision was made.

New Zealand’s tour of South Africa will be the first time the teams have met since the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in last year’s World Cup final, Foster’s final game in charge.

MacDonald leaves the All Blacks as they prepare to fly to South Africa for Tests against the world champions in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town on September 7.

“Leon’s a good man and a good coach. Sometimes things just don’t click,” Robertson added.

“There’s a huge amount of respect and appreciation for Leon in the group and the work he’s put in to get us to this point in our journey.

“As a team we have acknowledged that contribution and our focus now needs to be on South Africa, it’s going to be two tough Test matches over there.”

MacDonald’s duties will be taken over by assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison, New Zealand Rugby said.

Defending champions New Zealand are second in The Rugby Championship table behind South Africa.

The All Blacks enjoyed a win and suffered a shock defeat to Argentina in two recent home Tests against Los Pumas. South Africa are unbeaten after back-to-back away wins against Australia.

– © AFP 2024