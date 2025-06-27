The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Maguire and Kupcho lead in Michigan, Harrington tied at the top at US Senior Open
LEONA MAGUIRE AND teammate Jennifer Kupcho hold the halfway lead at the Dow Championship team event in Michigan.
The duo are on 13-under, one shot clear of Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter.
Maguire and Kupcho had been one of six teams tied for second after the opening round, carding a 67 to finish three under on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington remains top of the leaderboard following the second round at the US Senior Open.
Harrington, who won the tournament in 2022, shared the lead with Mark Hensby after day one, and is now joined at the top of the leaderboard by Stewart Cink.
Harrington matched his opening round 67 with the same score on Friday, finishing three under for the day, shooting third bogeys and six birdies.
Harrington sank a 15-foot putt for birdie on his final hole of the day.
Cink moved level with the Dubliner through a four-under 66.
Follow the full leaderboard here.
