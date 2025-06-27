Maguire and Kupcho lead in Michigan, Harrington tied at the top at US Senior Open

LEONA MAGUIRE AND teammate Jennifer Kupcho hold the halfway lead at the Dow Championship team event in Michigan.

The duo are on 13-under, one shot clear of Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter.

Maguire and Kupcho had been one of six teams tied for second after the opening round, carding a 67 to finish three under on Thursday.

Loooooong putt for Leona Maguire 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Cztp3B2zh9 — LPGA (@LPGA) June 27, 2025

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington remains top of the leaderboard following the second round at the US Senior Open.

Harrington, who won the tournament in 2022, shared the lead with Mark Hensby after day one, and is now joined at the top of the leaderboard by Stewart Cink.

Harrington matched his opening round 67 with the same score on Friday, finishing three under for the day, shooting third bogeys and six birdies.

Harrington sank a 15-foot putt for birdie on his final hole of the day.

Cink moved level with the Dubliner through a four-under 66.

