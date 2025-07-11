Maguire four off lead following second round at Evian Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE IS four shots off the lead following her second round at the Evian Championship in France, the fourth major championship of the year.

Maguire shot an ever-par 71 to sit six under, four shots off Lee So-mi, who is one clear.

The Cavan native birdied the par-three second, but dropped a shot with a bogey on the par-three eighth.

Lightning nearly strikes twice! ⚡️



Leona Maguire so close to making it a second hole in one in as many days 😮 pic.twitter.com/SALEDBF9D8 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 11, 2025

Maguire then found par on the next six holes, before registering two birdies and two bogeys across her final four holes.

Yesterday, a stunning hole-in-one on the second helped fire Maguire to an opening round 65 and share of the clubhouse lead.

You can follow the live leaderboard here.