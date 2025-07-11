The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Maguire four off lead following second round at Evian Championship
LEONA MAGUIRE IS four shots off the lead following her second round at the Evian Championship in France, the fourth major championship of the year.
Maguire shot an ever-par 71 to sit six under, four shots off Lee So-mi, who is one clear.
The Cavan native birdied the par-three second, but dropped a shot with a bogey on the par-three eighth.
Maguire then found par on the next six holes, before registering two birdies and two bogeys across her final four holes.
Yesterday, a stunning hole-in-one on the second helped fire Maguire to an opening round 65 and share of the clubhouse lead.
You can follow the live leaderboard here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
evian championship Golf leona maguire