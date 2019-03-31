Ulster duo Maguire and McDowell lead in California and Dominican Republic

Leona Maguire and Graeme McDowell are both on the cusp of wins.

ALL IS GOING well for two of Ulster’s finest golfers with Leona Maguire and Graeme McDowell both leading their fields into their final rounds in California and the Dominican Republic respectively.

Cavan ace Maguire’s bright start to life as a professional continues as she takes a one-shot lead into the last day of the IOA Championship on the Symetra Tour.

The 24-year-old carded a brilliant bogey-free three-under 69, capitalising on her previous 68.

Maguire is in a super position as she eyes her first professional win but Isreal’s Laetitia Black is just behind with a strong chasing pack one more shot back.

Elsewhere, Portrush golfer McDowell charged into the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship lead after he fired a really impressive eight-under 64.

The 2010 US Open champion is on the cusp of a fourth PGA Tour win — and first since 2015 — after improving to 15 under in the Dominican Republic.

Antrim man McDowell finished with 10 birdies and two bogeys in the third round, enough to grab a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday.

Elsewhere, Wicklow’s Paul Dunne carded 70 and is at 11 under.

- With reporting from OmniSport

