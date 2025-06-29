Maguire and Kupcho rally with birdie-birdie finish to sit two back at team event

LEONA MAGUIRE AND Jennifer Kupcho salvaged a tough day with a birdie-birdie finish at the LPGA Dow Championship team event, signing for a two-over par 72 that leaves them two shots off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Maguire and Kupcho sit on 11-under, chasing leaders Sarah Schmelzel of America and Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland who shot 68 on Saturday to move to 13-under.

Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, and Im Jin-ee and Lee So-mi are tied for second place on 12-under, while Maguire and Kupcho are in a three-way tie for fourth.

Sunday’s final round will be the fourball format, where Maguire and Kupcho combined to shoot a sensational 10-under par on Friday to take the 36-hole lead.

They struggled to carry that form into Saturday’s alternate shot foursomes, but when their first birdie of the day came at the 17th hole, they quickly followed it up with another on 18 to keep their challenge alive.

“I think they were huge,” Maguire said afterwards. “I think it gives us a chance going into tomorrow.

“Just really got nothing going today, but tried to stay patient tried to keep giving ourself chances; eventually did on the last holes. Jen holed two great putts.”

Kupcho added: “I feel like we took it how was it and kept fighting.”

The American is in familiar territory heading into the final round, having won the title with Lizette Salas in 2022 and teamed with Ally Ewing to finish runners-up last year.

“Just try and go low and try and post a number early and see what happens,” Maguire said when asked about Sunday’s strategy, where they’ll tee off at 5.24pm Irish.

“I think it was nice to see two putts go in at the end.”

– © AFP 2025