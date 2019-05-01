This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cavan star Maguire sets new record on Nick Faldo course to clinch lead in Dubai

The 24-year-old carded an impressive eight-under 64 at the Emirates Golf Club.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 1 May 2019, 6:46 PM
LEONA MAGUIRE HAS set a new course record to clinch the lead in the opening round of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic.

leona Maguire made a brilliant start in Dubai. Source: Ladies European Tour

The 24-year-old Cavan native carded an impressive eight-under 64 after hitting nine birdies at the Ladies European Tour (LET) event, four of which were hit consecutively between the 8th and 11th holes.

She dropped just one shot on the 14th hole before making a final surge to hit three more birdies to leave her sitting on 64 on the Nick Faldo-designed Emirates Golf Club.

The score was good enough to set a new course record, with Olivia Cowan of Germany sitting two shots further back.

In just her second year on tour, Maguire claimed her first professional win at the Windsor Golf Classic in California in April through a playoff.

Maguire’s twin-sister Lisa is also competing at this event in Dubai and carded a three-over 75 in the first round.

The tournament will continue into the evening.

You can follow the live leaderboard here.

