Monday 8 April, 2019
Leona Maguire seals career-first pro victory in dramatic playoff

The Cavan native held her nerve in California.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Apr 2019, 8:25 AM
50 minutes ago 3,385 Views 1 Comment
LEONA MAGUIRE CLAIMED a first professional win at the Windsor Golf Classic in California overnight.

The Cavan native, in her second year on tour, claimed the maiden victory through a playoff, picking up a $22,500 cheque in the process.  

Maguire hit a final round of 65 but Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn forced a one-hole shootout with a birdie.

The Irishwoman made a birdie of her own to claim a hugely impressive tournament win however.

“What a feeling,” the 24-year-old said afterwards. “Absolutely delighted to get my first professional win. Thank you everyone for all the lovely messages. Couldn’t have done it without all the help from my family, friends.”

 

