Cork teenage star Leone Crowley wins world junior snooker title

IRISH TEENAGE STAR LEONE Crowley has won the 2025 World Snooker Federation [WSF] Junior Championship in Morocco.

The Cork 18-year-old made history in doing so, becoming the first-ever Irish player to win the prestigious WSF Junior Championship.

Crowley defeated England’s Kaylan Patel 5-0 in this afternoon’s final, and will now turn professional next season. By winning, he secured a two-year World Snooker Tour [card] which provides entry into elite pro tournaments.

Crowley dominated the decider at the Radisson Blu Resort in Saïdia, having established himself as the standout player of the tournament. He won all four of his group matches, losing just two frames, and went on to overcome Aayan Iqbal (4-0), Michał Szubarczyk (4-3, from 3-2 down) and Amaan Iqbal (4-1) before triumphing outright.

A junior champion at virtually every level in Ireland, Crowley has won the national U21 title twice and also enjoyed success at the 2024 U21 UK Open.

You can watch the final back here: