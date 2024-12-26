Gavin Cromwell's 9/4 favourite makes winning start to jump career at Leopardstown

HELLO NEIGHBOUR MADE a winning start to his jumping career in the O’Driscolls Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle at the Christmas Festival in Leopardstown.

Two from two on the Flat after scoring at Navan and Roscommon, Gavin Cromwell’s three-year-old was the 9-4 favourite to make a successful switch to obstacles and looked to travel well for much of the Grade Two contest in the hands of Keith Donoghue.

As the leaders emerged from the gathering fog on the run-in, Hello Neighbour held a narrow advantage over Lady Vega Allen and while the latter was finishing the stronger, Cromwell’s runner clung on in a thriller by a short head.

Paddy Power cut Hello Neighbour to 5-1 from 10-1 for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

👀 We didn't see much of it, but a winning start for Hello Neighbour over hurdles, plundering G2 honours in the process at @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/0YrxydUv4U — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 26, 2024

Cromwell said: “That was great. It was a brave call to come here on his first start (over hurdles) and thankfully he hung on.

“He was keen in snatches in the race and because of that he didn’t jump as well as he can do.

“I think when he learns to settle better in races he’ll be better again. It’s a good result.”

Meanwhile, Henry de Bromhead’s The Big Westerner made a successful step up to Grade 2 racing in Limerick by capturing the Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle. After landing a maiden hurdle in Punchestown last month, the exciting mare made it two from two over hurdles today across all three cards.

With Darragh O’Keeffe on board, she took control over the final fence and stormed home land a fourth victory over the day for de Bromhead.