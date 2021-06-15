Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leverkusen sign 16-year-old Danish wunderkind

Zidan Sertdemir, who was also linked with Arsenal and Ajax among others, has joined from Nordsjaelland until 2024.

Zidan Sertdemir (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
BUNDESLIGA CLUB Bayer Leverkusen have signed 16-year-old Danish wunderkind Zidan Sertdemir from Nordsjaelland until 2024, it was announced Tuesday.

The central midfielder is a Denmark U17 international and will train with the first-team squad under new head coach Gerardo Seoane when pre-season starts in early July.

“Zidan Sertdemir has a special talent, he has been on our radar for three years,” said Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes.

“We see great potential in Zidan and believe he will make the grade in professional football.

“That’s why we are including him in training with the first team straight away.”

Sertdemir was also reportedly being chased by Arsenal and Ajax, while Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg, Moenchengladbach and Hoffenheim were also tracking him.

Leverkusen finished sixth in Germany’s top flight last season to qualify for the Europa League.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie