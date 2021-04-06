Old foes Dublin and Cork to meet again in group stages of Lidl National Football League

Cork and Dublin: League champions and All-Ireland champions are set to meet in Division 1B.

Cork and Dublin: League champions and All-Ireland champions are set to meet in Division 1B.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin and defending league champions Cork will meet in the round-robin stages of this year’s Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The old foes have been drawn together along with Tipperary and Waterford in Division 1B ahead of the new campaign which begins on 23 May.

Division 1A sees Galway joined by Mayo, Donegal and Westmeath.

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Meath are in Division 2A along with Clare, Kerry, and Wexford, while the Ulster quartet of Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone make up Division 2B.

The three rounds of group matches are slated to be played on 23 May, 30 May and 6 June ahead of the semi-finals on 13 June and final on 27 June.

Although the fixtures are scheduled for Sundays, the games may be played midweek or Saturday by agreement with both counties. Fixture details will be confirmed by the LGFA in the coming weeks.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!