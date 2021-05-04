Ladies football season layout confirmed, with matchday travel expenses covered through national league

THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association [LGFA] has confirmed its plans for the 2021 season.

The TG4 All-Ireland championships will run from July to September, meaning a split season — as reported by The42 — with the format as follows; inter-county league, inter-county championship and club, in that order.

The GAA are also following a county-before-club split season, while uncertainty reigns with regards camogie.

In this afternoon’s statement, the LGFA also confirmed that inter-county players will receive matchday travel expenses through the Lidl National Leagues. Players from travelling teams will be paid 30 cent per mile.

The Association’s Management Committee met last Thursday evening to nail down a fixtures plan for the coming months, following last week’s “positive” Government announcement.

The decision was taken to commence the TG4 All-Ireland championships on the weekend of 10/11 July, with the All-Ireland finals slated in for Sunday, 5 September. Fixtures are already in place for the leagues, which kick off on 23 May and run until finals weekend on 27 June.

Draws for the All-Ireland championships will be made shortly, with the 2020 semi-finalists — Dublin, Armagh, Cork and Galway — seeded, as was the format last season.

Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series.

Provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021. They can be run later in the year, however, if provinces see an opportunity to do so (just Ulster went ahead with their competition in 2020).

The LGFA concluded the statement by adding its hopes to have full clarity on the recent Government announcement this week – with an announcement to follow on underage fixtures shortly.