BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Advertisement

Ladies football season layout confirmed, with matchday travel expenses covered through national league

Inter-county league — inter-county championship — club: The LGFA provided a clearer picture of the coming months this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 4 May 2021, 2:09 PM
50 minutes ago 431 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5427785
The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland championships will begin in July.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland championships will begin in July.
The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland championships will begin in July.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE LADIES GAELIC Football Association [LGFA] has confirmed its plans for the 2021 season.

The TG4 All-Ireland championships will run from July to September, meaning a split season — as reported by The42 — with the format as follows; inter-county league, inter-county championship and club, in that order.

The GAA are also following a county-before-club split season, while uncertainty reigns with regards camogie.

In this afternoon’s statement, the LGFA also confirmed that inter-county players will receive matchday travel expenses through the Lidl National Leagues. Players from travelling teams will be paid 30 cent per mile.

The Association’s Management Committee met last Thursday evening to nail down a fixtures plan for the coming months, following last week’s “positive” Government announcement.  

The decision was taken to commence the TG4 All-Ireland championships on the weekend of 10/11 July, with the All-Ireland finals slated in for Sunday, 5 September. Fixtures are already in place for the leagues, which kick off on 23 May and run until finals weekend on 27 June.

Draws for the All-Ireland championships will be made shortly, with the 2020 semi-finalists — Dublin, Armagh, Cork and Galway — seeded, as was the format last season.

Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021. They can be run later in the year, however, if provinces see an opportunity to do so (just Ulster went ahead with their competition in 2020).

The LGFA concluded the statement by adding its hopes to have full clarity on the recent Government announcement this week – with an announcement to follow on underage fixtures shortly.  

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie