Saturday 1 May 2021
WGPA seeking clarity over camogie schedule as LGFA propose split-season

A split-season structure is not expected to take place in camogie.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 1 May 2021, 3:04 PM
A view of the Offaly camogie team training.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE WPGA ARE seeking clarification from the Camogie Association after reports emerged yesterday that club championship would take place before inter-county this season. 

The GPA, which merged with the WGPA in 2020, released a brief statement on Twitter.

“The GPA are seeking clarity from the Camogie Association following decisions reportedly taken on the structure of the season ahead,” it read. “While awaiting that clarity we will continue to engage with and update our members.”

The proposed structure would see the inter-county leagues take place before the players line out with their clubs for the championship. Then the inter-county All-Irelands would take place.

Meanwhile, the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies football championships will take place after the Lidl National Leagues.

The42 understands that split season is expected to be announced on Tuesday by the LGFA, which will see the provincial championships not part of the All-Ireland series.

They will instead run later in the year if the provisional councils see an opportunity to do so. 

Counties can commence their club championships after they’re knocked out of the All-Ireland series. 

The LGFA management committee have also made a decision to pay players from travelling teams during the National League 30 cent a mile for travel expenses.

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

