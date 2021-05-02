BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 2 May 2021
Under-fire Camogie Association to poll members after controversial proposed fixture plan

The Association will gauge opinion on their club-before-county championship plan over the coming days.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 2 May 2021, 2:08 PM
THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION appear to be reconsidering its decision regarding their controversial proposed 2021 fixture plan.

In a statement this afternoon, the Association said that it will poll their clubs and members over the coming seven days, and “the result will guide our fixture calendar”.

It was revealed this weekend that the planned camogie schedule for 2021 is inter-county league, club championship and then inter-county championship, in that order, rather than the split season the GAA and Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] have followed.

This sparked huge criticism from senior inter-county players — 82% of whom voted for a split season in a Gaelic Players Association [GPA] survey — with the GPA “seeking clarity from the Camogie Association”.

An update has since been announced in the form of a statement issued today from the Camogie Association.

“Our priority is to maximise meaningful games opportunity for all of our members, and to do this in a fair and equitable manner. One that ensures games for the county player, and games for the club player,” it reads.

“Our proposed fixture list is designed to achieve this. However, over the last 48 hours there has been disquiet from the GPA and our inter-county players in relation to our fixture calendar.

“To gain clarity on the path the entire association wants to take during this Covid-19 time, we have decided to poll our members over the next seven days. This poll will be carried out through all camogie clubs, and the result will guide our fixture calendar.

“Details of this process will follow.” 

Emma Duffy

About the author
Emma Duffy
