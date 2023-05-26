Liam Cahill cleared of proposed four-week ban

TIPPERARY HURLING MANAGER Liam Cahill has had a proposed four-week ban quashed following a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

He is now free to take his place on the sideline when Tipperary play Waterford at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Cahill was handed a proposed four-week suspension plus a one-match ban from the CCCC after he received a red card from referee Seán Stack in the concluding stages of Tipperary’s thrilling clash with Limerick last Sunday which ended in a draw.

Cahill was contesting an officiating call when the red card was issued.

The CHC released a statement, which said the CCCC “took disciplinary action” against Cahill for “abusive language towards a linesman”.

“An Lár Choiste Éisteachta (CHC) found the infraction not proven, and so no penalty is imposed,” the statement said.

“Having considered all the evidence provided and the submissions made on behalf of both parties, it was the decision of An Lár Choiste Éisteachta that the evidence presented by Liam Ó Cathail did contradict the referee’s report.”

Tipperary GAA said they “are delighted that senior hurling manager Liam Cahill has won his hearing against a four-week suspension”.

If the proposed suspension was enforced, Cahill would not have been involved in his side’s final Munster SHC round-robin tie against Waterford this weekend. The ban would have also applied should Tipperary reach the provincial final against Clare on 11 June.