Tipperary manager Cahill hit with proposed four-week ban

TIPPERARY HURLING MANAGER Liam Cahill has been handed a proposed four-week suspension plus a one-match ban from the CCCC.

A statement published on the Tipperary GAA Twitter page this evening reads that the Premier County “are now considering options and will make a decision within the timeframe allowed.”

Advertisement

If the proposed suspension is enforced, Cahill will not be involved in his side’s final Munster SHC round-robin tie against Waterford this weekend. The ban would also apply should Tipperary reach the provincial final against Clare on 11 June.

The decision comes after Cahill received a red card from referee Seán Stack in the concluding stages of Tipperary’s thrilling clash with Limerick on Sunday which ended in a draw. Cahill was contesting an officiating call when the red card was issued.

Tipperary GAA can confirm that notification of a proposed 4 week suspension plus a 1 match ban for Senior Hurling Manager Liam Cahill was received from the CCCC today.

Tipperary GAA and Liam Cahill are now considering options and will make a decision within the timeframe allowed. — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) May 23, 2023

“Tipperary GAA can confirm that notification of a proposed 4 week suspension plus a 1 match ban for Senior Hurling Manager Liam Cahill was received from the CCCC today,” the statement from Tipperary GAA reads.

“Tipperary GAA and Liam Cahill are now considering options and will make a decision within the timeframe allowed.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!