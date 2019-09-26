This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cahill steps down as Tipp U20 manager with speculation growing over Waterford senior post

Cahill has won three All-Ireland underage titles with Tipperary teams.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,656 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4824821
Liam Cahill enjoyed huge success as manager of Tipperary underage teams.

Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Liam Cahill enjoyed huge success as manager of Tipperary underage teams.
Liam Cahill enjoyed huge success as manager of Tipperary underage teams.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIAM CAHILL HAS stepped down from his post as Tipperary U20 hurling manager as speculation heightens that he is posed to become the next Waterford senior boss.

Cahill has been heavily linked with the vacant Deise position as they have been searching for a new manager since the departure of Paraic Fanning after just one year in charge.

Tipperary GAA have announced this morning that following the completion of his two-year term in charge of the U20 side, Cahill has decided not to seek an extension to his tenure.

Cahill guided Tipperary to Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 glory last month and has enjoyed huge success at the helm of the underage sides in the county.

Title Record

  • 2015 – Munster minor
  • 2016 – All-Ireland and Munster minor
  • 2018 – All-Ireland U21
  • 2019 – All-Ireland and Munster U20

Tipperary chairman John Devane paid tribute to Cahill.

“Liam Cahill is a man of great honour and commitment and it was a pleasure to witness first-hand his astute attention to detail in delivering success for Tipperary.

“He steps away with a hugely impressive CV at underage level and I have no doubt he will continue to add to it in his managerial career, and I wish him every success in that. Tipperary is indebted to Liam, his wife Eimear and family, for his contribution over the past five years.”

