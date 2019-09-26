Cahill steps down as Tipp U20 manager with speculation growing over Waterford senior post

LIAM CAHILL HAS stepped down from his post as Tipperary U20 hurling manager as speculation heightens that he is posed to become the next Waterford senior boss.

Cahill has been heavily linked with the vacant Deise position as they have been searching for a new manager since the departure of Paraic Fanning after just one year in charge.

Tipperary GAA have announced this morning that following the completion of his two-year term in charge of the U20 side, Cahill has decided not to seek an extension to his tenure.

Cahill guided Tipperary to Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 glory last month and has enjoyed huge success at the helm of the underage sides in the county.

Title Record

2015 – Munster minor

2016 – All-Ireland and Munster minor

2018 – All-Ireland U21

2019 – All-Ireland and Munster U20

Tipperary chairman John Devane paid tribute to Cahill.

“Liam Cahill is a man of great honour and commitment and it was a pleasure to witness first-hand his astute attention to detail in delivering success for Tipperary.

“He steps away with a hugely impressive CV at underage level and I have no doubt he will continue to add to it in his managerial career, and I wish him every success in that. Tipperary is indebted to Liam, his wife Eimear and family, for his contribution over the past five years.”