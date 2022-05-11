Limerick deal with 'a breach of our team protocols' by hurling squad member

A general view of TUS Gaelic Grounds before Sunday's clash against Tipperary, in which Limerick triumphed.

LIMERICK ARE DEALING with “a breach of our team protocols” by a member of their senior hurling squad on Sunday.

Limerick GAA’s official Twitter account posted a brief statement on behalf of the management team at 11.09pm last night, which read:

“On Sunday last a member of the Limerick senior hurling squad was involved in a breach of our team protocols.

“The matter has been dealt with by management internally and no further comment will be made on the matter at this time.”

Statement from Limerick Senior Hurling Management Team pic.twitter.com/cOH22dQFQ5 — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 10, 2022

On Sunday, the Treaty were seven-point winners over Tipperary at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in their Munster senior hurling championship round-robin clash. The hard-fought victory edged them closer to a provincial final spot, following previous successes over Cork and Waterford.

John Kiely’s back-to-back All-Ireland champions face Clare this Sunday in Ennis.