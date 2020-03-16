Limerick GAA announce decision to postpone all club games fixed for April

LIMERICK COUNTY BOARD have announced their decision to postpone all club championship games fixed for April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The GAA have suspended all activities until 29 March but a number of counties have club championship games fixed for the first weekend in April.

Galway became the first county to scrap club fixtures in April last week when they postponed the opening round of senior and intermediate hurling championships fixed for the weekend of 4/5 April.

Now Limerick’s Competitions Control Committee have informed clubs that championship games in April will not take place as scheduled. They also said the current championship structures could be redesigned.

“Coiste Ceannais na gComortaisí Luimní have made the decision to postpone all club championship games fixed for this April,” said a Limerick statement.

“It is proposed that we will engage with the provincial council and National CCC with a view to restructure our games programme. This may include the redesign of the current formats. If so, we will engage with the clubs prior to any decision being made.

Statement from Limerick GAA this evening regards the Club Championships under the remit of Limerick County Board pic.twitter.com/iGH4k8tQMX — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 15, 2020

“In summary, the club championships in senior, premier intermediate, intermediate, all U21 and minor hurling and senior, intermediate and minor football will not proceed in the month of April.

“County leagues will resume when sanction is approved by the statutory bodies.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!