This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick GAA announce decision to postpone all club games fixed for April

Galway have also postponed games fixed for April.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 16 Mar 2020, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 797 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5047527
A general view of Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
A general view of Gaelic Grounds.
A general view of Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LIMERICK COUNTY BOARD have announced their decision to postpone all club championship games fixed for April in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The GAA have suspended all activities until 29 March but a number of counties have club championship games fixed for the first weekend in April. 

Galway became the first county to scrap club fixtures in April last week when they postponed the opening round of senior and intermediate hurling championships fixed for the weekend of 4/5 April.

Now Limerick’s Competitions Control Committee have informed clubs that championship games in April will not take place as scheduled. They also said the current championship structures could be redesigned.

“Coiste Ceannais na gComortaisí Luimní have made the decision to postpone all club championship games fixed for this April,” said a Limerick statement.

“It is proposed that we will engage with the provincial council and National CCC with a view to restructure our games programme. This may include the redesign of the current formats. If so, we will engage with the clubs prior to any decision being made.

“In summary, the club championships in senior, premier intermediate, intermediate, all U21 and minor hurling and senior, intermediate and minor football will not proceed in the month of April.

“County leagues will resume when sanction is approved by the statutory bodies.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie