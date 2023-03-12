Aaron Gillane returns to action as Limerick win, vital success for Antrim over Laois

STAR FORWARD AARON Gillane returned to action for the Limerick hurlers today as they defeated Westmeath by 1-27 to 1-15 in Mullingar in Division 1 Group A of the Allianz Hurling League.
Gillane came off the bench in the 63rd minute and scored a point for John Kiely’s side, who started 2022 Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes for his competitive bow this year.
Patrickswell player Byrne scored 0-2 in a game which saw Tom Morrissey hit 0-9, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh grab 0-5 and Peter Casey fire 0-3. Conor Boylan hit the only goal of the game for a Limerick side that were in front 1-14 to 0-5 at half-time.
Niall O’Brien was top scorer for Westmeath with 1-6 as Joe Fortune’s side get set to prepare for next Sunday’s final round tie at home to Galway, with a relegation play-off on the cards after that.
Limerick are still on track for a league semi-final spot, they are at home to Wexford next Sunday.
In Group B, Antrim ensured they will play in the top tier next spring as their 3-18 to 1-18 success over Laois in Corrigan Park.
Conal Cunning bagged 1-10 for the winners, the Dunloy man in freescoring form, while Neil McManus and Nigel Elliott also found the net for Darren Gleeon’s side. Stephen Maher contributed 0-7 for Laois and Aaron Dunphy grabbed 1-4 but it was not enough to prevent defeat for William Maher’s side.
Laois are now starting at a relegation play-off against Westmeath, with a trip to Dublin awaiting in their regulation league tie next Sunday. Antrim host Tipperary in Corrigan Park.
