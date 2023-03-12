Advertisement
Evan Treacy/INPHO Aaron Gillane with fans after the game.
# around the grounds
Aaron Gillane returns to action as Limerick win, vital success for Antrim over Laois
Darren Gleeson’s side have secured their Division 1 status for next season.
49 minutes ago

STAR FORWARD AARON Gillane returned to action for the Limerick hurlers today as they defeated Westmeath by 1-27 to 1-15 in Mullingar in Division 1 Group A of the Allianz Hurling League.

Gillane came off the bench in the 63rd minute and scored a point for John Kiely’s side, who started 2022 Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes for his competitive bow this year.

Patrickswell player Byrne scored 0-2 in a game which saw Tom Morrissey hit 0-9, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh grab 0-5 and Peter Casey fire 0-3. Conor Boylan hit the only goal of the game for a Limerick side that were in front 1-14 to 0-5 at half-time.

Niall O’Brien was top scorer for Westmeath with 1-6 as Joe Fortune’s side get set to prepare for next Sunday’s final round tie at home to Galway, with a relegation play-off on the cards after that.

Limerick are still on track for a league semi-final spot, they are at home to Wexford next Sunday.

both-teams-compete-for-a-loose-ball-during-the-game Ben Brady / INPHO Antrim and Laois players in action in Corrigan Park. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

In Group B, Antrim ensured they will play in the top tier next spring as their 3-18 to 1-18 success over Laois in Corrigan Park.

Conal Cunning bagged 1-10 for the winners, the Dunloy man in freescoring form, while Neil McManus and Nigel Elliott also found the net for Darren Gleeon’s side. Stephen Maher contributed 0-7 for Laois and Aaron Dunphy grabbed 1-4 but it was not enough to prevent defeat for William Maher’s side.

Laois are now starting at a relegation play-off against Westmeath, with a trip to Dublin awaiting in their regulation league tie next Sunday. Antrim host Tipperary in Corrigan Park.

darren-gleeson-during-the-game Ben Brady / INPHO Antrim boss Darren Gleeson. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

