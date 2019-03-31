This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford

Eight points the margin that separated the teams in Croke Park

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 3:53 PM
48 minutes ago 5,980 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569589

Limerick 1-24 
Waterford 0-19

Fintan O’Toole reports from Croke Park

SEVEN MONTHS ON from the golden day of success that ended their long Liam MacCarthy wait, Limerick’s hurlers hit their latest milestone this afternoon by achieving another breakthrough.

Darragh O'Donovan, Declan Hannon and Dan Morrissey with Jamie Barron Jamie Barron in action for Waterford against Limerick's Dan Morrissey. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In their first league decider in 13 years, they lifted the title for the first time since 1997. It was fully merited as well, another day when they stamped their dominance on an encounter and sparkled to see off Waterford.

Aaron Gillane was the star turn with a return of 1-9, bagging 1-5 of that total from play. He has been in sublime form all spring and this was a perfect way to round off a storming personal start to 2019.

Limerick’s first-half goal was a product of ingenuity and skill. Tom Morrissey smashed in a delivery from the middle third and Gillane, who had stole in behind the covering defence, doubled it home in the air with a brilliant swipe. That 28th minute strike pushed them ahead 1-9 to 0-8 after a phase where Waterford had made considerable inroads to Limerick’s scoreboard advantage and gained a foothold in the exchanges.

Limerick exploded from the blocks early on. They chalked up eight points inside 13 minutes. Aaron Gillane supplied half of that total, his fourth score summing up the energy Limerick were displaying as Cian Lynch robbed Tadhg De Búrca and his Patrickswell club-mate pounced on the break to score.

Hit by that whirlwind opening, Waterford did well to steady themselves and work their way into the game. They rattled off four points without reply by the 20th minute, conceded a super score when Peter Casey was on target and then hit another brace. Ten minutes to the break and Waterford had clawed within a point. Stephen Bennett was sustaining their hopes, shooting over seven of their eight points.

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-9 (0-4f), Gearóid Hegarty, Peter Casey 0-3 each, Cian Lynch, Shane Dowling (0-1f) 0-2 each, Declan Hannon, Tom Morrissey, Darragh O’Donovan (0-1 sideline), Graeme Mulcahy, Séamus Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-9 (0-6f), Pauric Mahony 0-5 (0-4f), Austin Gleeson 0-2 (0-1 sideline), Philip Mahony, Kevin Moran, Jack Prendergast 0-1 each. 

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare) (captain)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Condon (half-time)
20. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh) for Mulcahy (55)
19. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh) for Tom Morrissey (64)
22. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Gillane (64)
24. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock) for Hannon (69)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
3. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
4. Noel Connors (Passage) (captain)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally) 

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
9. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) 
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs

9. Jack Prendergast (Lismore) for Walsh (half-time)
23. Thomas Ryan (Tallow) for Shane Bennett (47)
20. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside) for Lyons (48)
21. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan) for Hogan (56)
26. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Kearney (60)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'I let you down' - Stockdale apologises to Ulster fans for error against Leinster
    'I let you down' - Stockdale apologises to Ulster fans for error against Leinster
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Forrest strikes late to snatch Old Firm spoils after Morelos sees red
    Forrest strikes late to snatch Old Firm spoils after Morelos sees red
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    LEINSTER
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    'He's disappointed, but that's not the reason we lost the game'
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    LIMERICK
    Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford
    Limerick end 22-year wait for league honours in style with final win over Waterford
    Aaron Gillane's incredible flicked goal lights up Division 1 final between Limerick and Waterford
    As It Happened: Limerick v Waterford, Division 1 hurling league final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie