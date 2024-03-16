Limerick to face Kilkenny and Clare to meet Tipp in Division 1 league semi-finals

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick will take on Kilkenny in a repeat of the last two Liam MacCarthy Cup deciders, at the semi-final stage of the hurling league next weekend.

Limerick finished top of Division 1B after today’s action in the final round of games and will face Kilkenny, who finished second in Division 1A.

Clare, table-toppers in Division 1A, will face Tipperary, second in Division 1B in the other semi-final.

Limerick drew 0-17 apiece with Galway in Salthill, while Kilkenny enjoyed a successful trip to Walsh Park as they defeated Waterford 0-18 to 2-9.

Today’s other action saw Clare prevail against Offaly by 0-23 to 1-19 in Birr, while Tipperary had things more comfortable in Belfast, running out 2-21 to 0-12 victors against Antrim.

Advertisement

Jason Forde scored 0-12 for Tipperary, while Jake Morris netted 2-2 in a success that ensures they reached the last four instead of Galway. Aodhán O’Brien hit 0-8 for Antrim while Niall McKenna raised three white flags.

Elsewhere in Division 1B, the Dublin hurlers saw off Westmeath 2-22 to 0-15. The picture is now clearer for next year’s top-flight divisions in the hurling league.

2025 Division 1A

Clare, Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Wexford.

2025 Division 1B

Dublin, Waterford, Offaly, Westmeath, Antrim, Carlow, Semi-final winner (Laois/Down).

And here’s the state of play for the knockout stages of the GAA hurling league after the round-robin action concluded:

Division 1

Semi-finals (23-24 March)

Clare v Tipperary

Limerick v Kilkenny

Final (6-7 April)

Division 2A

Semi-final (23/24 March): Laois v Down (Laois venue)

Final (30/31 March): Carlow v semi-final winner (Carlow venue)

Division 2B

Final round of fixtures to be played tomorrow

Division 3A

Semi-final (23/24 March): Sligo v Cavan (Sligo venue)

Final (30/31 March): Mayo v semi-final winner (Mayo venue)

Division 3B