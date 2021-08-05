Morrissey and Gillane return as Limerick name team to face Waterford

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has made two changes to the team that beat Tipperary in the Munster final for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final meeting with Waterford in Croke Park.

Dan Morrissey comes into the Limerick full-back line in place of Richie English, while Aaron Gillane is handed the No 13 shirt as Graeme Mulcahy drops out.

Otherwise it’s as you were for the reigning All-Ireland champions, who are back in action this weekend for the first time since the Munster decider on 18 July.

Nicky Quaid continues in goal with Sean Finn and Barry Nash named either side of Ahane’s Morrissey in the full-back line.

Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannan and Kyle Hayes continue in the half-back line with William O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan starting in midfield.

Gearoid Hegarty starts at No 10, with Cian Lynch at centre-forward and Tom Morrissey completing the half-forward line.

Gillane comes in at corner-forward alongside full-forward Seamus Flanagan, with Peter Casey Na Piarsaigh at 15.

Limerick (v Waterford)

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) (capt), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Substitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

19. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

20. Richie English (Doon)

21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

23. Barry Murphy (Doon)

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

