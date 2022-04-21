Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kyle Hayes not part of Limerick squad to face Waterford

Conor Boylan comes in to replace him at full-forward.

Kyle Hayes in action against Cork.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LIMERICK WILL BE without Kyle Hayes for Saturday’s Munster SHC round robin clash with Waterford in the Gaelic Grounds. 

Hayes bagged 1-1 against Cork in the opening round but departed the action after he looked to pick up a hamstring niggle late in the game. 

He has been left out of Limerick’s 26-man squad, with Conor Boylan coming into the team at full-forward. Adam English has been called up to the bench. Otherwise Limerick are unchanged from the Cork game.

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)  

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties) 

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)  

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) 

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) 

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock) 
17. Ronan Connolly (Adare) 
18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)  
19. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) 
20. Adam English (Doon) 
21. Richie English (Doon) 
22. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock) 
23. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister) 
24. Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock) 
25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) 
26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

