Friday 31 May, 2019
Maurice Shanahan starts for Waterford as Limerick make tweaks for SHC clash in Walsh Park

Both sides are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out.

By The42 Team Friday 31 May 2019, 9:43 PM
43 minutes ago 2,440 Views 6 Comments
Limerick’s Paddy O’Loughlin in league action this year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIMERICK HURLING BOSS John Kiely has made two changes to the side who lost to Cork a fortnight ago for this Sunday’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship trip to face Waterford in Walsh Park (throw-in 2pm).

While there are reshuffles among the forward lines with the same personnel, William O’Donoghue is named to start in midfield as Doon’s Darragh O’Donovan drops to the bench.

Patrickswell man Diarmuid Byrnes is also held in reserve this time around with Paddy O’Loughlin instead named alongside Tom Morrissey and Declan Hannon.

Waterford, meanwhile, have responded to defeat against Tipperary by welcoming Maurice Shanahan, Darragh Fives and Mikey Kearney into the starting line-up with Jack Prendergast, Philip Mahony and Patrick Curran making way.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Darragh Fives (Tourin)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

10. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
12. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)

13. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

