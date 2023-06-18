Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Declan Hannon (file pic)
# Setback
Limerick's Declan Hannon ruled out of All-Ireland semi-final
The game takes place in three weeks against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.
53 minutes ago

LIMERICK’S ALL-IRELAND-winning captain Declan Hannon has been ruled out of the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final.

The game takes place in three weeks on 8 July against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents but a statement on the county’s official website this evening confirmed Hannon would miss the encounter.

He was substituted in the second half of last weekend’s Munster final with Clare after picking up the knock and the 30-year-old’s absence represents a big blow ahead of a crucial game.

“Declan sustained a knee injury during last Sunday’s Munster Final that will rule him out for the All-Ireland semi-final in three weeks’ time,” the statement from Limerick Senior Hurling Management read.

“We wish him well in his recovery in the coming weeks and look forward to seeing him back on the field once again.”

The 42 Team
