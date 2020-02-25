This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major blow for Ireland as star player Peat ruled out for remainder of Six Nations

An ankle injury has forced 39-year-old prop Lindsay Peat out.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 3:38 PM
IRELAND WOMEN HAVE suffered a hammer blow midway through the 2020 Six Nations with prop Lindsay Peat ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. 

The 39-year-old Dubliner sustained a nasty-looking injury in the opening minutes of Ireland’s defeat to England on Sunday, as the collision left the Dubliner grounded before she was stretchered off.

lindsay-peat-is-stretchered-off-with-an-injury Lindsay Peat was stretchered off on Sunday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And an IRFU spokesperson confirmed the news to The42 this afternoon.

“Lindsay Peat sustained an ankle injury during the opening minutes of the England Women v Ireland Women’s Six Nations game which will see her ruled out of the remainder of the Tournament,” reads a statement from the IRFU to The42.

Having transitioned to rugby over the past few years, multi-sports star Peat is a former basketball international, Dublin ladies footballer and also a talented soccer player. She had been in excellent form for Adam Griggs’ side of late.

What was already a supremely difficult assignment in Doncaster was made all the tougher by her loss of early on, while she appeared afterwards on crutches. There’s some hope that she will return for the side’s all-important World Cup qualifiers later this summer.

Leinster centre Sene Naoupu was also stretchered off late in the game.

“Sene Naoupu (neck) and Judy Bobbett (shoulder) will continue to be monitored throughout the week,” the statement adds, while it was confirmed last week that 18-year-old Connacht sensation Beibhinn Parsons has opted to concentrate on her Leaving Cert.

Ireland were beaten 27-0 by defending Grand Slam champions England on Sunday, with the defeat bringing an end to their winning start to the 2020 campaign.

An opening day win over Scotland was followed by a bonus-point victory over Wales at Donnybrook, and the back-to-back successes meant that it was already a better showing than their entire 2019 campaign.

The all-conquering fully-professional Red Roses, not unexpectedly, called a halt to that, though Ireland stood firm in the second half. Next up for Griggs’ side is the visit of Italy on 8 March, though it is at risk of postponement due to coronavirus.

They close their campaign on the road against France the week after.

